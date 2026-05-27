Ty Johnson News: Past ankle injury
Johnson (ankle) is participating in OTAs, Jeffrey Barnes of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports.
Johnson missed the Bills' two playoff games back in January but is now 100 percent healthy. He should again handle the pass-game, change-of-pace role behind James Cook in 2026 after Buffalo did nothing to address the running back room over the offseason. Johnson carried the ball 50 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added 24-263-2 as a receiver across 17 regular-season contests last season.
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