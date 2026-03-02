Ty Okada News: Gets tendered by Seattle

The Seahawks tendered Okada to a one-year, league-minimum contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

By being tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, Okada will not have the ability to negotiate a contract with another team this offseason. The Montana State product played in nine regular-season games from 2023 to 2024 and saw limited playing time. However, Okada started in 11 of 17 regular-season games in 2025 due to various injuries in the Seahawks' secondary and finished with 65 tackles (46 solo), including 1.5 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery. Given his strong play last season, Okada should have a shot at earning a more permanent role on defense in 2026.