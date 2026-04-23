Ty Simpson News: Selected by Rams
The Rams selected Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 13th overall.
In what might go down as the most shocking pick of the first round, the Rams picked Simpson as their quarterback of the future at the 13th pick, something around 20 slots earlier than most projected Simpson to go off the board. Simpson (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) only started one year at Alabama and posted troubling efficiency numbers (64.5 percent completed, 7.5 YPA), but to be fair the surrounding cast at Alabama was probably the worst it has been in some number of years. The Rams know Matthew Stafford and his creaky back can only take so many more hits, and with the Simpson selection the team resolved to get ahead of whenever Stafford has to hang up the cleats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Simpson See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Draft: NFC Team Fantasy Football Needs & Prospect TargetsYesterday
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final MockYesterday
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-37 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 18 days ago
-
NFL Rookie Rankings
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Simpson See More