Ty Simpson News: Tosses two touchdowns Saturday

Simpson completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns and turned his lone carry into minus-1 yard during the Rams' 20-12 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Stetson Bennett was named the Rams' starter for Saturday's exhibition contest, leading the team's first two offensive drives before Simpson took over under center. Simpson led a seven-play drive in the second quarter that led to a field goal and demonstrated his potential in the fourth quarter, when he tossed two touchdown passes to Dean Connors from two and nine yards. Bennett is listed as the Rams' backup QB behind Matthew Stafford on the Rams' unofficial depth chart, but Simpson's play Saturday indicates that the competition for the QB2 job is far from over. The Rams will head back to Los Angeles to host the Saints on Saturday, Aug. 22.