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Ty Simpson News: Will compete for backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Rams coach Sean McVay said after the Rams drafted Simpson 13th overall Thursday that the rookie quarterback out of Alabama will compete with Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback role, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams drafted Simpson with an eye on the future, but Los Angeles remains focused on winning in the moment with 38-year-old Matthew Stafford locked in as the starting quarterback. Simpson, who made only 15 starts in college, should benefit from sitting behind Stafford, but the rookie first-round pick won't have the second spot on the depth chart handed to him. The Rams will likely use training camp and the preseason to evaluate whether Simpson or the 2023 fourth-round pick Bennett will go into the season as Stafford's top backup.

Ty Simpson
Los Angeles Rams
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