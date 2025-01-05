Ty Summers Injury: Won't return vs. Philadelphia

Summers has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a stinger, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Summers made his second straight start at inside linebacker Sunday due to the absence of Micah McFadden (neck). Summers day will end with four tackles (two solo). Matthew Adams and Dyontae Johnson will see an increase in snaps due to injuries to McFadden and Summers.