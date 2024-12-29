Ty Summers News: Leading tackler in elevated role

Summers tallied 11 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 45-33 Week 17 win against the Colts.

Summers moved into a starting role Sunday with both Bobby Okereke (back-IR) and Micah McFadden (neck) out of action. Summers responded with a career-high 11 stops to pace the Giants. Prior to Week 16, Summers had logged just one defensive snap all season, but he's seen increased opportunity over the past two weeks due to injuries to New York's linebacker corps.