Tycen Anderson News: Joining Denver
Anderson agreed to a deal with the Broncos on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2022 has seen a grand total of 64 defensive snaps in his NFL career, though he has become a consistent special-teams player, seeing over 300 snaps in that role in each of the last two seasons. Anderson could compete for a depth safety and special-teams role in Denver, too.
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