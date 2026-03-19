Tycen Anderson News: Joining Denver

Anderson agreed to a deal with the Broncos on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2022 has seen a grand total of 64 defensive snaps in his NFL career, though he has become a consistent special-teams player, seeing over 300 snaps in that role in each of the last two seasons. Anderson could compete for a depth safety and special-teams role in Denver, too.