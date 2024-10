Spears (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears, who also missed Wednesday's session, has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. If he's unable to play this weekend, offensive coordinator Nick Holz relayed Thursday that Tony Pollard would likely get bulk of the Titans' work at running back, with Julius Chestnut and possibly Joshua Kelley also mixing in.