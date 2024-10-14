Tyjae Spears Injury: Deemed week-to-week by coach

Spears (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, coach Brian Callahan said Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears injured his hamstring in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts. While the week-to-week label doesn't rule Spears out for Week 7 against the Bills, his chances of suiting up are probably less than 50 percent. Julius Chestnut got the only carry by a Tennessee running back other than Tony Pollard or Spears against the Colts.