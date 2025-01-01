Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears Injury: 'DNP' in Wednesday walk-through

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 1:58pm

Spears (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

On Monday, head coach Brian Callahan noted that he wasn't optimistic about the Week 18 status of Spears, who left this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a concussion. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard (ankle) -- who was sidelined against Jacksonville -- was limited in practice Wednesday. If neither Spears or Pollard are available versus the Texans this weekend, Julius Chestnut would be in line to see an expanded role, with Joshua Kelley also available and Jabari Small representing a potential practice squad elevation.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
