Tyjae Spears Injury: Evaluated for head injury

Spears was evaluated for a concussion at the end of Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

If Spears' tests reveal a concussion, he would have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before he can return to game action. The second-year running back rushed three times for no gain and caught two of three targets for eight yards prior to suffering the head injury that prompted the concussion test. An update on Spears' status will surface no later than Wednesday, when the Titans begin their practice preparations for a Week 12 trip to Houston.