Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears Injury: Gets in limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Spears (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears missed Week 12 with the concussion. It's been a season full of injuries for the second-year running back, as he's already missed time with ankle and hamstring injuries previously. If Spears does get cleared in time for Sunday's game against the Commanders, he'll offer a change-of-pace option to Tony Pollard.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
