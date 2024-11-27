Tyjae Spears Injury: Gets in limited practice

Spears (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears missed Week 12 with the concussion. It's been a season full of injuries for the second-year running back, as he's already missed time with ankle and hamstring injuries previously. If Spears does get cleared in time for Sunday's game against the Commanders, he'll offer a change-of-pace option to Tony Pollard.