Tyjae Spears Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Spears (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears is hoping to return Sunday against the Chargers after sitting out the previous three games. He has a chance to avoid a Week 10 injury designation by upgrading to full participation Thursday or Friday. Even if he suits up, Spears will likely be limited to a change-of-pace role behind Tony Pollard.