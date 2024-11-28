Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Spears (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, so his upgrade in participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Commanders. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Spears is able to fully progress through the NFL's concussion protocol and head into the weekend without a Week 13 designation.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
