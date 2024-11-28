Tyjae Spears Injury: Logs full practice Thursday
Spears (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spears was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, so his upgrade in participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Commanders. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Spears is able to fully progress through the NFL's concussion protocol and head into the weekend without a Week 13 designation.
