Tyjae Spears Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Spears (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, so his downgrade in participation a day later is concerning. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard has missed consecutive practices with a foot injury, leaving Julius Chestnut as the healthiest RB on the Titans' active roster, while Joshua Kelley and Jabari Small are currently on the team's practice squad. In any case, Friday's injury report will add valuable context with regard the composition of Tennessee's backfield ahead of Sunday game against the Patriots.