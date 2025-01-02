Tyjae Spears Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Spears (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Texans, but at this stage, he doesn't appear to be trending toward playing this weekend after sustaining his second concussion of the campaign in the Week 17 loss to the Jaguars. Fellow running back Tony Pollard (ankle) -- who was inactive last week -- remained a limited participant in practice Thursday, but he could reclaim his usual duties as Tennessee's lead back if he's cleared to play Sunday. However, if Spears and Pollard are both sidelined versus Houston, Julius Chestnut would be in line to see an expanded role, with Joshua Kelley and potentially Jabari Small mixing in.