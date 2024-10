Spears (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Spears is viewed as week-to-week, so the running back's non-participation Wednesday isn't surprising. If Spears is unavailable Sunday against the Bills, Julius Chestnut would be next in line for carries for the Titans behind Tony Pollard, with Joshua Kelley and Jabari Small being potential practice squad elevations.