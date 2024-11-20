Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Spears (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Spears' absence isn't surprising, with head coach Brian Callahan having noted prior to the session that the running back is working through the NFL's concussion protocol, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Spears now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, but if he's out this weekend, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley would be in line to work behind top back Tony Pollard.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
