Tyjae Spears Injury: Still not practicing
Spears (concussion) wasn't seen at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spears didn't practice Wednesday and his continued absence a day later clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If the running back is sidelined this weekend, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley would available to log Week 12 touches that don't go to top back Tony Pollard.
