Tyjae Spears Injury: Unlikely to play

Titans coach Brian Callahan implied Wednesday that Spears (concussion) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

When asked about his backfield, Callahan didn't mention Spears, instead saying Julis Chestnut, Joshua Kelley and Jabari Small likely would form a committee if Tony Pollard (ankle) were inactive. The implication is that Spears isn't expected to play, after suffering his second concussion of the season during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.