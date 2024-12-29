Tyjae Spears Injury: Week 18 in jeopardy

Spears (concussion) rushed the ball 20 times for 95 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Jacksonville. He added three receptions on four targets for eight yards.

Spears worked as the lead back in Tennessee's offense with Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) sidelined, and he showed the ability to handle that workload for most of the game. He ripped off long gains of 23 and 12 yards, though his day was ultimately cut short when he suffered a concussion in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Spears' status in Week 18 is in jeopardy, though there's no official word at this point.