Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears Injury: Week 18 in jeopardy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Spears (concussion) rushed the ball 20 times for 95 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Jacksonville. He added three receptions on four targets for eight yards.

Spears worked as the lead back in Tennessee's offense with Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) sidelined, and he showed the ability to handle that workload for most of the game. He ripped off long gains of 23 and 12 yards, though his day was ultimately cut short when he suffered a concussion in the closing minutes of the third quarter. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Spears' status in Week 18 is in jeopardy, though there's no official word at this point.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now