Spears (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Spears will thus target a potential return to action Oct. 27 against the Lions. In his absence Sunday, Tony Pollard is in line to log the bulk of the Titans' Week 7 work at running back, with Julius Chestnut and potentially practice squad member Joshua Kelley also mixing in.