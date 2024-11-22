Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears Injury: Won't play versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Spears (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

In that context, Tony Pollard will continue to lead the Titans' backfield in Week 12 and in the process could log some added touches versus Houston. With Spears unavailable and targeting a potential return to action Dec. 1 against the Commanders, Julius Chestnut and Joshua Kelley are in line to work in complementary roles behind Pollard on Sunday.

