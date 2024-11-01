Tyjae Spears Injury: Won't return Sunday

Spears (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Patriots.

Spears followed up a limited practice Wednesday with no work Thursday and Friday, which was enough for the Titans to rule him out for a third straight contest. Meanwhile, the team's top RB Tony Pollard (foot) didn't log any activity this week but still is listed as questionable for Week 9 action. If Pollard isn't able to suit up, either, Julius Chrstnut and perhaps even practice-squad member Joshua Kelley would be tasked with manning Tennessee's backfield.