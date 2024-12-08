Fantasy Football
Tyjae Spears headshot

Tyjae Spears News: Earns six carries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Spears recorded six carries for 21 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception on two targets for two yards.

Spears remained the backup to Tony Pollard in the loss, though he did see a significant increase in involvement compared to his one carry in Week 13. Spears had a strong pass-catching role to begin the season, though his current lack of involvement as a receiver further dings his fantasy value.

Tyjae Spears
Tennessee Titans
