Tyjae Spears News: Earns six carries

Spears recorded six carries for 21 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception on two targets for two yards.

Spears remained the backup to Tony Pollard in the loss, though he did see a significant increase in involvement compared to his one carry in Week 13. Spears had a strong pass-catching role to begin the season, though his current lack of involvement as a receiver further dings his fantasy value.