Tyjae Spears News: Efficient with five touches
Spears rushed four times for 35 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.
Spears finished second in rushing yards for the Titans on the night behind Julius Chestnut, and the former showed no signs of the soreness and irritation that caused an early exit from practice on Friday. Spears has a chance to make a case for the top running back job currently held by Tony Pollard, but barring any unforeseen developments or injury, it appears likely the latter will continue relegating Spears to a complementary role to begin the 2026 season.
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