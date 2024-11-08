Tyjae Spears News: Ready to return to action
Spears (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Chargers.
Sidelined since injuring his hamstring Week 6 against the Colts, Spears put himself in a position to return to action with back-to-back full sessions to end Week 10 prep. He'll thus be available Sunday behind the Titans' No. 1 RB Tony Pollard (foot), who followed a LP-DNP-LP practice regimen this week but also doesn't carry a designation into the weekend. Prior to his three-game absence, Spears averaged 9.0 touches for 38.0 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one rushing TD in five outings this season.
