Tyjae Spears News: Strong showing as pass catcher

Spears rushed the ball four times for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. He added six receptions on seven targets for 87 yards and an additional score.

Spears has been surprisingly uninvolved in the Tennessee offense for much of the season, though he exploded for a big showing Sunday. He finished off the team's second possession with a one-yard touchdown leap, his only impact as a rusher in the game. However, Spears produced very well as a pass catcher with Mason Rudolph under center and the Titans chasing points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a long gain of 43 yards as well as a 17-yard touchdown reception. Tony Pollard remains the lead back, though Spears may have be able to carve out a more significant role across the final four games of the season.