Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith Injury: Downgraded to out for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Smith (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Smith was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, so he was never expected to play versus New York. Coach Todd Bowles had already essentially ruled out Smith for Week 12. The good news for Tampa Bay's secondary is that Jamel Dean (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
