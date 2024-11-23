Tykee Smith Injury: Downgraded to out for Week 12
Smith (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Smith was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, so he was never expected to play versus New York. Coach Todd Bowles had already essentially ruled out Smith for Week 12. The good news for Tampa Bay's secondary is that Jamel Dean (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now