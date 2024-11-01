Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith Injury: Full practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Smith (concussion) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was unavailable for the team's Week 8 loss to the Falcons as a result of a concussion he suffered in Week 7 versus Baltimore. The safety's ability to log a full practice Friday is a big step in his recovery, but he still needs to clear concussion protocol in order to play against Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now