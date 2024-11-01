Tykee Smith Injury: Full practice Friday

Smith (concussion) was a full participant at the Buccaneers' practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was unavailable for the team's Week 8 loss to the Falcons as a result of a concussion he suffered in Week 7 versus Baltimore. The safety's ability to log a full practice Friday is a big step in his recovery, but he still needs to clear concussion protocol in order to play against Kansas City on Monday Night Football.