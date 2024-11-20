Tykee Smith Injury: Limited in return to practice

Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith suffered a knee injury in the final practice leading up to Tampa Bay's Week 10 clash against San Francisco, and the injury was severe enough for him to be sidelined for that contest. The Buccaneers enjoyed a bye for Week 11, and the additional rest has allowed Smith to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The rookie third-rounder will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.