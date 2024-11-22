Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith Injury: Officially doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reported earlier Friday that head coach Todd Bowles ruled out Smith for Sunday's matchup in New York. However, the Buccaneers' official injury report Friday lists the rookie from Georgia as doubtful. If Smith is sidelined as expected in Week 12, Tavierre Thomas and Troy Hill (ankle) will likely serve as Tampa Bay's top slot cornerbacks.

