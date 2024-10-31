Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith Injury: Still in concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Smith (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Smith was diagnosed with a concussion during the Bucs' Week 7 loss to the Ravens, and he was held out of this Sunday's game against the Falcons. Even if Smith is able to log a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll still need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
