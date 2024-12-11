Tykee Smith Injury: Still managing knee injury

Smith (knee) was deemed limited in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith returned from a three-game absence Sunday against Las Vegas and logged 67 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps while notching an interception and three tackles. His designation of limited Wednesday suggests the rookie cornerback is still dealing with the knee issue, but it's not yet clear if he's in any danger of sitting Sunday against the Chargers. Smith's practice participation the rest of the week should help clarify his status for that contest.