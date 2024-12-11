Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith Injury: Still managing knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Smith (knee) was deemed limited in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith returned from a three-game absence Sunday against Las Vegas and logged 67 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps while notching an interception and three tackles. His designation of limited Wednesday suggests the rookie cornerback is still dealing with the knee issue, but it's not yet clear if he's in any danger of sitting Sunday against the Chargers. Smith's practice participation the rest of the week should help clarify his status for that contest.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now