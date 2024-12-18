Tykee Smith Injury: Still nursing knee issue
Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Smith has played through a knee issue over the Buccaneers' last two games, logging four tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) over that span. Unless his practice participation is downgraded over the next two days, the rookie third-rounder should be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday.
