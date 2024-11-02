Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Smith (concussion) was a full practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported before the release of Saturday's injury report that Smith cleared the league's concussion protocols, though Smith has still been given the questionable tag. It's possible that Smith may have to clear additional steps before being given the green light to play Monday.

