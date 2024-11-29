Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith Injury: Will miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 contest against Carolina.

Smith hurt his knee in practice Nov. 8 and will miss his third consecutive contest as a result. His absence will further thin a Tampa Bay secondary that will also be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral). Christian Izien figures to see lots of defensive snaps in Smith's stead Sunday.

