Tykee Smith News: Active Monday night
Smith (concussion) is active for Monday night's matchup with the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The slot cornerback had to miss Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss to Atlanta after suffering the concussion during the team's Week 7 defeat to Baltimore. Smith cleared the NFL's concussion protocol by Saturday and participated in the team's practice session that same day. The rookie third-round pick has 33 tackles (22 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles in 2024.
