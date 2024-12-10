Tykee Smith News: Gets another pick in win

Smith recorded three tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.

Smith played smothering man-to-man coverage on a pass underneath intended for Brock Bowers in the red zone, and he came away with his second interception of the season to preserve a 14-10 Tampa Bay lead late in the third quarter. He'll be looking to keep up the positive momentum in Week 15 against the Chargers.