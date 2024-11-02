Tykee Smith News: Good to go vs. Kansas City
Smith has cleared concussion protocols and will be available for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Smith was sidelined for the Bucs' Week 8 loss to the Falcons due to a concussion he sustained in Week 7 against the Ravens. He was able to log a full practice Friday, and he's done enough to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols. Smith will serve as the Buccaneers' top slot corner for Monday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now