Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith News: Good to go vs. Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Smith has cleared concussion protocols and will be available for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Smith was sidelined for the Bucs' Week 8 loss to the Falcons due to a concussion he sustained in Week 7 against the Ravens. He was able to log a full practice Friday, and he's done enough to pass the league's five-step concussion protocols. Smith will serve as the Buccaneers' top slot corner for Monday's contest.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now