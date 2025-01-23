Tykee Smith News: Impresses in rookie season

Smith posted 54 tackles (38 solo), seven defensed passes, including two interceptions, and three forced fumbles across 13 regular-season games in 2024.

The rookie third-round pick mostly delivered on the promise he'd shown during his college days at Georgia, playing a robust rotational role in the Buccaneers' secondary right from the onset of the season and finishing with three tallies of eight or more tackles along the way. Smith also put together an impressive showing in the wild-card loss to the Commanders, helping make up for Jamel Dean's early exit due to a knee injury and supplying seven total tackles across 57 snaps. Smith missed four games with a knee issue of his own in Weeks 8, 10, 12 and 13, but he otherwise proved a reliable presence and could push for a starting role this coming offseason and training camp.