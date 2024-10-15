Tykee Smith News: Makes sizable impact in win

Smith recorded five tackles (three solo), an interception, an additional pass defensed and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

A game after recording a career-high 11 stops during a Week 5 loss to the Falcons, Smith established another early career milestone by nabbing his first interception. The rookie third-round selection's pick of a Spencer Rattler pass intended for Rashid Shaheed at the Buccaneers' 36-yard line with 4:24 remaining essentially snuffed out any hope of a Saints comeback, especially since the ensuing possession culminated in Tampa Bay's final touchdown of the afternoon. Smith has quickly established himself as a playmaking presence in the team's talented secondary, and he's a rising IDP asset heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Ravens on Monday night.