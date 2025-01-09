Tykee Smith News: Returns to practice Thursday
Smith (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Smith did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough while attending to a personal matter, but he should be able to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card round game against Washington. The rookie third-round pick finished his first NFL regular season with 54 tackles (38 solo), seven pass defenses (including two interceptions) and three forced fumbles in 13 games.
