Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tykee Smith headshot

Tykee Smith News: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Smith (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough while attending to a personal matter, but he should be able to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card round game against Washington. The rookie third-round pick finished his first NFL regular season with 54 tackles (38 solo), seven pass defenses (including two interceptions) and three forced fumbles in 13 games.

Tykee Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now