Tykee Smith News: Stellar in return to action

Smith furnished nine tackles (eight solo), one pass defensed and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The impressive rookie came back from a Week 8 absence due to a concussion and logged a robust 72 snaps (85 percent) while also finishing tied for third in stops on the Buccaneers. Smith's tackle total was good for the second highest of his career, and he also jarred the ball loose from Travis Kelce in Tampa Bay territory late in the first half, which led to a fumble recovery by Josh Hayes. Smith now has an impressive 42 tackles (30 solo), an interception, four additional defensed passes and three total forced fumbles over eight games, keeping him firmly on the IDP radar heading into a Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.