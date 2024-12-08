Fantasy Football
Tykee Smith News: Suiting up against Las Vegas

Published on December 8, 2024

Smith (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Smith will return Sunday from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. The rookie third-rounder logged 42 tackles (30 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and three forced fumbles in the eight regular-season games before his injury. Smith is expected to slide back into his role at slot corner.

