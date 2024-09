Tylan Grable Injury: Heads to IR

Grable (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Grable suffered what was described as a core injury in Monday's win over the Jaguars, and he was expected to miss some time. His move to IR will guarantee he'll miss at least the next four games while he recovers from the injury. His absence will put a dent in the Bills' offensive line depth and make Ryan Van Demark their top reserve at offensive tackle.