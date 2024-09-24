Tylan Grable Injury: Likely to miss time

Head coach Sean McDermott stated that Grable suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's win over the Jaguars and will likely be out for "some time," Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Grable operates as the Bills' swing tackle and an extended absence will be a blow to the team's offensive line depth. Ryan Van Demark is currently the only healthy tackle in reserve for Buffalo behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.