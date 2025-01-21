Tylan Wallace News: Best season of career

Wallace finished the regular season with 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He added two catches for 48 yards in the postseason.

The fourth-year wideout entered the year with seven catches for 67 yards on 15 combined targets in his first three seasons. Wallace far outperformed that in a single season, catching 92 percent of his targets at a 16.1 YPT clip. His 84-yard touchdown catch against the Bengals was one of the highlights of his career and of the Ravens' season. He will hit free agency this offseason and it's unclear whether the Ravens will bring him back even with Wallace coming off his best season to date.