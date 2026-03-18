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Tylan Wallace News: Signs with Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Browns Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN Wallace on Wednesday, Daniel reports.

Wallace is headed to Cleveland after catching just 22 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns across his five seasons in Baltimore. While the 26-year-old saw limited action on offense with the Ravens, he was a regular contributor on special teams and even managed to return a punt for touchdown during the 2023 campaign.

Tylan Wallace
Cleveland Browns
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